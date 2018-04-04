Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Perak BN has settled distribution of state seats, says Zambry

Wednesday April 4, 2018
09:09 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Universiti Sains Malaysia’s gay conversion contest sparks angerUniversiti Sains Malaysia’s gay conversion contest sparks anger

Beach-themed opening ceremony kicks off Gold Coast 2018Beach-themed opening ceremony kicks off Gold Coast 2018

The Edit: Apple ‘working on touchless control, curved iPhone screen’The Edit: Apple ‘working on touchless control, curved iPhone screen’

Boeing hit by US-China tariff war in boost to Airbus jetsBoeing hit by US-China tariff war in boost to Airbus jets

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Zambry said the state assembly would be dissolved immediately after the PM announces the dissolution of Parliament. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaZambry said the state assembly would be dissolved immediately after the PM announces the dissolution of Parliament. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaIPOH, April 4 — Perak Barisan Nasional (BN) has settled the distribution of state seats for the 14th general election, said Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir.

The mentri besar of Perak said lobbying for seats by the component parties was over and they were now in the process of fine tuning the “nitty-gritty” in facing the election.

“Details will be announced at the appropriate time,” he told reporters after chairing  the weekly state executive council meeting here today.

He said the State Assembly would be dissolved immediately after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announces the dissolution of Parliament. — Bernama

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram