Perak BN has settled distribution of state seats, says Zambry

Zambry said the state assembly would be dissolved immediately after the PM announces the dissolution of Parliament. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa IPOH, April 4 — Perak Barisan Nasional (BN) has settled the distribution of state seats for the 14th general election, said Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir.

The mentri besar of Perak said lobbying for seats by the component parties was over and they were now in the process of fine tuning the “nitty-gritty” in facing the election.

“Details will be announced at the appropriate time,” he told reporters after chairing the weekly state executive council meeting here today.

He said the State Assembly would be dissolved immediately after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announces the dissolution of Parliament. — Bernama