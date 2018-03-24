Perak BN chooses candidates based on popularity, experience, says Zambry

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Zambry Abdul Kadir said a rating system was also used by Perak BN to assist as well as ensure the candidates representing Perak BN were really competent. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaIPOH, March 24 — Barisan Nasional will select candidates for the 14th general election (GE14) based on their popularity and experience, says state BN chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

He said even though their names had been shortlisted, the list is still not finalised as various possibilities could happen at this point.

“I have said in principle we have shortlisted their names but they are not final.

“This is because the evaluation of candidates is dynamic and they will be fluid until the final stage before GE14,” he told a media conference after the opening of the first term of Perak Youth State Assembly at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan, here yesterday.

Zambry who is also Perak Mentri Besar said a rating system was also used by Perak BN to assist as well as ensure the candidates representing Perak BN were really competent and could contribute to the party’s victory. — Bernama