Perak all set for 14th general election, says MB

Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir declares that Perak is ready to face the 14th general election. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong IPOH, March 28 ― Perak is ready for the 14th general election, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir declared today.

He said a dry run conducted in 59 state seats and 24 parliamentary constituencies between March 10 to 25 took place smoothly.

“We are ready to face the coming election,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here after chairing the weekly state executive councillors meeting, Zambry said the problems that arise during the dry run had been plugged.

“The loopholes have also been identified,” he said.

Zambry also said Barisan Nasional has yet to decide whether there would be seat swapping among its component parties this election.

“We will decide. We are going for a win. Priority is for BN and not individual parties,” he said.

He urged all parties to support when a decision on seats and candidates have been made by BN leadership.

Asked on the number of seats Perak BN was confident of winning, Zambry said:

“That is top secret. But judging from the internal squabble (of Opposition parties), we can expect what will happen.”

He also pointed out that in Perak, 10 seats were won with majority of below 1,000 in the 13th general election.

“Of the 10, two were won by Opposition parties,” he said.

During the last election, BN won 31 seats against Opposition parties which won 28 seats.