People will prosper with sustained administrative excellence in federal territories, says Agong

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V shaking hands with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak during an investiture ceremony in conjunction with Federal Territories Day, in Istana Negara, February 1, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V urged that the administrative excellence in the federal territories (FT) be maintained to ensure the people’s wellbeing, especially in an uncertain global economic climate.

The King said to help reduce the burden of the people, particularly the low-income group, hopefully the government could find new, innovative ways in overcoming the situation.

“I hope the administrative excellence will ensure continued wellbeing, prosperity and joy for my subjects in the federal territories.” His Majesty said this at an investiture ceremony held in conjunction with the Federal Territories Day 2017 celebration at Istana Negara, here, today.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

Federal Territories Day is celebrated to commemorate the declaration of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan as federal territories, and today is the 13th celebration.

The Agong said many new initiatives had been and were being undertaken by the FT Ministry, such as the use of biodegradable products to make environmental preservation a culture, reducing green house gas emissions, drawing up of the Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan, and water resources management.

His Majesty said a number of task force had also been formed such as for housing, cleanliness, traffic and combating illegal activities, as well as a special task force to tackle price hikes of goods in Labuan.

“I understand that in Labuan, many industries have the potential to be developed, including the tourism, shipping, fisheries and agriculture industries, as well as commercial centres.

“I urge that such efforts and activities be continued and stepped up for the wellbeing of the people,” the King said.

His Majesty also stressed the importance of public servants, as the backbone of the government, to have integrity in carrying out their tasks to ensure that all the government plans and policies could be implemented well.

“Bureaucratic red tape should be reduced for more efficient and effective government service delivery,” the King said.

At the investiture ceremony, 375 people received federal awards and medals, including the late former Deputy Prime Minister Tun Abdul Ghafar Baba, who received the Darjah Seri Utama Mahkota Wilayah (SUMW) which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri Utama’. He was represented by his son, Datuk Tamrin Abdul Ghafar.

Also conferred the SUMW was former Public Service Department director-general, Tan Sri Mohamad Zabidi Zainal.

Receiving the Darjah Seri Mahkota Wilayah (SMW) which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’ were 19 individuals including Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan, Second Finance Minister Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani and deputy secretary-general (Cabinet) in the Prime Minister’s Department, Tan Sri Mazidah Abdul Majid.

The Agong also conferred the Panglima Mahkota Wilayah (PMW) which carries the title ‘Datuk’ on 76 people. They include secretary-general of the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, Dr Rose Lena Lazemi; deputy secretary-general (Management) of the Tourism and Culture Ministry, Dr Junaida Lee Abdullah; and director-general of the National Hydraulic Research Institute of Malaysia, Datuk Dr Azuhan Mohamed.

Thirty-two others received the Johan Mahkota Wilayah (JMW), 75 the Kesatria Mahkota Wilayah (KMW), 76 the Ahli Mahkota Wilayah (AMW) and 95 the Pingat Pangkuan Mahkota Wilayah (PPW).

The King advised the award recipients to uphold integrity and protect their image and good name so as to preserve the honour and dignity of the awards and titles. — Bernama