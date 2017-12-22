Pendang MRSM wins gold medal at international robotic Olympiad in China

Pendang MRSM team members pose with the Jalur Gemilang at the KL International Airport 2 in Sepang December 21, 2017. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Dec 22 — R-otector, the robot capable of detecting radiation and radioactive substances developed through the creativity and innovative efforts of two Pendang Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) won the gold medal for the creative category (open) at the 19th International Robotic Olympiad 2017 in Qinhuangdao, China, from Dec 16 to 20.

The team defeated 10 other teams, including from the United States, South Korea, Singapore, Germany, New Zealand and also the host team to win the gold medal in the competition themed ‘Redefining Public Security and Safety Robot.’

Two other Malaysian teams, namely the Kuching MRSM team and Bentong MRSM team won the silver medal in the Robot in Movie category and the bronze medal in the creative (arduino) category, respectively.

Pendang MRSM team member Batrisyia Mohd Razalee, 14, when met upon arrival from China at the KL International Airport 2 (klia2) yesterday said the R-otector would sound an alarm when it detected radiation or radioactive substances.

“Its robotic arm is also capable of sucking the radiation or radioactive substances and keep it in a special compartment for disposal later.

“R-otector can be used at public places, such as the airport and railway station to increase safety level,” she added. — Bernama