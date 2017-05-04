Penang’s water conservation surcharge hike starts next year upon approval

Penang is known to have the lowest water tariff in the country, at 32 sen per 1,000 litres which PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa claimed contributed towards water wastage. — Picture by K.E.OoiGEORGE TOWN, May 4 — The increase in water conservation surcharge (WCS) to RM1 per 1,000 litres will be implemented next year after it is approved by the National Water Services Commission (SPAN), the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) said today.

PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said they had written to SPAN on April 28 to review the WCS rates.

“Instead of raising tariffs, Penang is seeking to review the WCS.

“This WCS review aims to convince 25 per cent of domestic consumers, who use more than 35,000 litres of water per month, to save water,” he said.

Currently, the WCS is 48 sen for every 1,000 litres above 35,000 litres.

PBAPP is seeking to increase it to RM1 per 1,000 litres.

Jaseni again appealed to consumers to save water.

He reiterated that the WCS does not affect trade consumers nor 75 per cent of residential consumers.

Consumers who use less than 35,000 litres per month will not be affected by the WCS, he added.

He said the increase in WCS was aimed at reducing water usage of 286 litres/capita/day (l/c/d/) down to 257 l/c/d.

He said the state’s water usage was 255 l/c/d back in 2000, so he hoped that all consumers would cut down water usage by 10 per cent.

Penang is known to have the lowest water tariff in the country, at 32 sen per 1,000 litres which Jaseni claimed contributed towards water wastage.