Penang’s Oktoberfest to serve alcohol-free beer besides regular beer

File picture shows visitors drinking beer during the opening day of the 184th Oktoberfest in Munich September 16, 2017. — Reuters pic GEORGE TOWN, Oct 4 — Penang’s annual Oktoberfest by the Malaysian-German Society (MGS) will serve alcohol-free beers alongside regular beer this year.

“We decided to include alcohol-free beer this time because we want to prevent people from drinking and driving,” MGS Oktoberfest chairman Dr Wolfgang Mark said in a press conference today.

He added that it is also a trend in Germany to have alcohol-free beers for those who are driving.

He said the alcohol-free beers were gaining popularity in Germany as it “tasted almost like regular beer”.

This is the 45th year that Oktoberfest by MGS is held in Penang. It will be held for two days next week.

Dr Mark said they have obtained the required approvals from both the local authorities and the police.

As for concerns on safety or security, he said there will be MGS members at the gate to conduct checks on those attending the event.

They have also hired 15 Rela officers to control traffic and five police officers will be available on the grounds.

Dr Mark stressed that the annual Oktoberfest is actually a cultural event and a festival of joy.

“It is a Bavarian harvest festival with good food and drinks in celebration, so it is not only about drinking beer,” he said.

Entrance to Oktoberfest is by tickets of RM30 each now and RM35 each at the entrance on that day. It will be held on the evening of October 13 and 14.