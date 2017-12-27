Penangites swarm narrow corridor, offer help to family (VIDEO)

Friends and neighbours are seen helping Looi Say Chye (in blue) move into his new home at Block D, Rifle Range Flat in George Town December 27, 2017. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, Dec 27 — A huge crowd of well-wishers and politicians from three different parties crowded the corridor of a flat in Rifle Range here offering assistance to a family of four who spent a night there on Christmas.

Looi Say Chye and his family’s plight, which was highlighted in the news yesterday and today, drew the attention of other residents in the area along with members from Gerakan, PKR and new party, Malaysian United Party (MUP).

Well-wishers donated food and cash while there were also a couple offers of vacant units for the family to live in rent-free.

PKR’s Kebun Bunga assemblyman Cheah Kah Peng led an entourage to visit Looi and his family at the corridor today and conveyed the good news that another flat unit owner has offered him to stay in a flat unit for free for a year.

A businessman, who only wanted to be known as Khor, had offered Looi a unit in the next block in Rifle Range.

Khor had contacted Cheah’s service centre and asked his friend, Albert, to hand over the keys to Looi’s family today.

“Khor said the family doesn’t have to pay any rent for the unit for a year until Looi finds a job to pay rent,” Albert, who also refused to divulge his full name, told reporters after opening the door to the unit on the 17th floor in the next block.

He added that Khor has said that he will not set any fixed rental amount for Looi even after the latter found a job.

“He said he will accept any sum depending on how much and when Looi can afford it as he felt that it is more important that Looi gets a job to feed his young children first,” he said.

Khor’s unit has been vacant for about a year so it has to be cleaned up before the Looi family can move in.

Khor’s offer was not the only one as MUP’s Wu Kai Min, who visited Looi this morning, told the family that another well-wisher has offered the family an empty house in Perak Road.

Wu even brought along a lorry to help the family load his items and bring it to the Perak Road house if they accept the offer.

Gerakan’s Ooi Zhi Yi told Looi that a donor has offered to pay a full year’s rent for the unit in which Looi was evicted from but Looi said his landlord has decided to rent the unit to another tenant.

When asked how they felt about the new unit they will be moving into later, Looi said he was overwhelmed by the kindness people have shown them.

“I am touched by their kindness, I don’t know how to repay them, I only hope I can get a job soon, I may be slow but I can work,” he said.

Cheah later handed over a RM300 contribution from the Welfare Department to Looi.

The assemblyman said Looi’s wife and children slept at his office at the Rifle Range Village Security Development Committee (JKKK) building last night while Looi had insisted on taking care of his things in the corridor.

“We will assess the situation and see how we can help Looi and his family,” he said.

Looi, 52, his wife, Umyati, 43 and two children, aged six and eight years old, were evicted from their flat unit in Block F in Rifle Range on Christmas.

They moved their belongings to the corridor outside the unit and stayed in the corridor overnight before their plight was highlighted in the media.

Well-wishers who wish to donate to Looi and his family can bank in to JKKK Padang Tembak at Maybank account number 5071 2514 8133 and email the details of the contribution to kebunbunga24@gmail.com.

For more information on how to help the family, they can contact Rifle Range JKKK chairman Loh Eng Kim at 012-488-6970.