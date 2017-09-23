Penangite Melissa Ng crowned Miss Malaysia Tourism

The finalists of Miss Malaysia Tourism Pageant 2017 National Final presenting the Malaysian 'Batik' at Berjaya Times Square Hotel in Kuala Lumpur September 23, 2017. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 ― Melissa Ng Sook Khuan was crowned with a RM1.5 million special diamond-crusted tiara as she emerged as the 2017/2018 Miss Malaysia Tourism beating 16 other contestants for the title.

The 24-year-old beauty from Penang will now be the ambassador for Malaysian tourism and promote the country at the global level.

Besides Melissa, two others, Lee Jia Ling, 19, was named Miss Malaysia Tourism Queen of the Year and Crystal Tung Lu Yie, 22, was crowned as Miss Malaysia Tourism Metropolitan.

All three will be representing Malaysia in the upcoming Miss Tourism International Pageant that will be held on December 6, at the Sunway Resort Hotel.

The trio also brought home cash prize of RM5,000, RM1,500 worth of jewellery, smartphones and scholarship worth RM50,000 each and other gifts.

Also present during the event was Tourism Malaysia Deputy Director General (Planning) Chong Yoke Har. ― Bernama