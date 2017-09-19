Penangite hits Malaysia’s biggest jackpot worth RM69.6m

The Penangite spent RM50 on 25 sets of Lucky Pick numbers for the draw that won him the jackpot. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — A 40-year-old businessman in Penang struck gold in the Grand Toto 6/63 lottery in the September 13 draw and took home the country’s biggest jackpot.

The top prize is worth RM69,637,527.25, the New Straits Times reported on its website today.

“On Wednesday evening, I was stuck in a traffic jam while I was on my way to dinner. So when I decided to take a detour, I spotted a Sports Toto outlet and thought should try my luck, since all my friends were talking about the largest Toto jackpot.

“It was my first time playing the Lotto game, and brought a RM50 Lucky Pick on Grand Toto 6/63,” the unnamed winner was quoted saying.

The man who claimed his money on September 15 said he started playing Sports Toto four years ago and had never won anything.

This time, he spent RM50 on 25 sets of Lucky Pick numbers for the draw that won him the jackpot.

He added that he only checked the results two days after the draw, after his friend said a punter from Penang won.

“When I saw a ticket matching the last two numbers of the result, which were 52 and 53, I was pretty sure that I’d won.

“So I told my younger brother to check the rest of the numbers for me and I was right! I had struck the jackpot!

“We were so excited that we could not stop screaming and began running around the house,” he was quoted saying.

The man said he plans to donate part of his winnings to charity, pay off his loans and invest in property.

According to the news report, the previous largest Toto jackpot worth RM57 million was won in 2012. The current highest jackpot is for the Supreme Toto 6/58 and said to be worth RM28 million.