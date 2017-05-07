Penang youth want single stream education system under TN50 initiative

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said generally the youth in Penang wanted technology integration in education as well as new changes in teaching methods and learning environment. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayGEORGE TOWN, May 7 — A future with a single stream education system and comfortable living environment were among the aspirations expressed by the young in Penang during the 2050 National Transformation (TN50) dialogue session today.

“Apart from education, the young people here would like to see a more sustainable environment towards better living quality where the people’s welfare would be the yardstick of future development,” he said when speaking to reporters after a TN50 dialogue session with youth at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) here which was attended by over 3,000 youth.

While lauding the youth for expressing their aspiration with great enthusiasm, Khairy said more than 84 aspirations were voiced by 47 youth at the session which also attracted the attention of other guests in the hall.

In addition, Khairy said the TN50 Facebook Live Session for this event garnered over 100,000 views, making it the most viewed dialogue session so far.

Commenting on the single education system he said at the moment the TN50 was still at the discussion and fact gathering stage and no decision has been made to revamp the current education policy.

“We are now only hearing the youth’s views on the education system. Some have urged that the existing policy be maintained while some are for the single streaming but the matter is still under consideration with the government,” he said.

Meanwhile, on motor sports safety standard operating procedures (SOPs) Khairy said the ministry was prepared to offer advice on safety procedures to the association involved to prevent untoward incidents at race tracks.

Khairy added that the ministry would provide assistance to the family of CP150 rider Norizman Ismail who died following a crash during a practice session of round three of the 2017 Petronas AAM Malaysia Cub Prix Championship at Bandar Baru Kijal, Kemaman, Terengganu, last Friday. — Bernama