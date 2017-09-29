Penang warns illegal hotels of forced closure from November

A total 116 hotels in Penang are given till October 31 to submit final applications to the local authorities under the legalising process September 29, 2017. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Sept 29 — Illegal hotels, even those with temporary licences, found operating in Penang will be shut down from November 1 onwards, state executive councillor Chow Kon Yeow said today.

He said the state government has given hoteliers, old and new, four years to apply for full permits and reminded them that all temporary licenses will expire by October 31.

“There are 116 hotels that are in the process of applying for full permits and planning approvals, so these hotels must take action to submit the remaining applications or pay the necessary fees in October before their temporary licenses expire,” he told a news conference at Komtar here.

The 116 hotels will be allowed to continue as per their temporary licences pending final approval of their applications, he said.

“From November 1 onwards, we will not be issuing any more temporary licenses as after four years, this is the end of the legalisation programme for hotels,” he added.

According to Chow, there are 79 illegal hotels on the island that had not submit any application for permits. He said the local authorities will begin enforcement with these hotels.

The Penang government started the legalisation programme for hotels in the state in 2014 after appeals from unlicensed hotel operators to obtain permanent permits to operate legally.