Penang Umno Youth lodges police report over Guan Eng’s allegations

GEORGE TOWN, March 9 — Penang Umno Youth today lodged a police report against Lim Guan Eng over allegations by the chief minister who accused Umno and Umno leaders of receiving bribes in the submarine tunnel project in Penang.

Penang Umno Youth vice chairman Jasmin Noordin said Lim, who is also DAP secretary general, also accused Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) of using the media to make false reports on the project.

“On February 28, I saw in his (Lim) Facebook page of a media conference made by the chief minister and he had irresponsibly accused Umno and Umno party leaders of receiving bribes in the Penang Tunnel Project.

“He also said Umno had received a bribe but it was DAP that was blamed, so we are obliged to lodge a police report and hope the police would investigate the matter as there was a seditious element that can threaten public safety,” he told reporters after lodging a police report at the Timur Laut District Police headquarters here today.

The 7.2km Penang submarine tunnel project is alleged to have been implemented with a costly feasibility study and payment mode involving the exchange of state land.

Following that, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has conducted investigations and several individuals, including the chairman and deputy chairman of the property development company, were remanded to facilitate investigations.

Jasmin also urged Lim to apologise openly as the MACC had previously confirmed Umno and its leaders accused by the chief minister were not involved in any corruption practices involving the submarine tunnel project. — Bernama