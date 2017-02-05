Penang Umno to meet Tengku Adnan on federal territory status for state

Penang Umno will be meeting Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor regarding his proposal to make the state a federal territory. — Bernama picKEPALA BATAS, Feb 5 — Penang Umno will be meeting Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor regarding his proposal to make the state a federal territory (FT).

Its chief Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman said the meeting would be held soon to get a clearer understanding on the matter.

“I am sure he has Penang’s best interests at heart. So we want a clearer picture before we take up the matter with other Penang BN component parties,” he told reporters here today.

In an interview on the BFM radio station, Tengku Adnan had said that he wanted Penang, Langkawi, Kedah and part of Malacca to also be federal territories so that, being under direct rule of Putrajaya, their growth trajectory will reach a new level.

The existing federal territories are Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan. — Bernama