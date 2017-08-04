Penang Umno reps say not invited to signing of corruption-free pledge

Datuk Jahara Hamid said Penang Umno assemblymen were not invited to the ceremony by the Penang state government today. — Picture by K.E. OoiGEORGE TOWN, Aug 4 — Penang Umno assemblymen were not invited to the signing of the corruption-free pledge (IBR) by the state government today, state Opposition leader Datuk Jahara Hamid has said.

The Umno assemblyman said they were not invited to the ceremony by the Penang state government today.

“We will definitely organise our own IBR signing ceremony on a different day,” she said when contacted.

Today, the Penang state government, led by Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng,signed the corruption-free pledge along with the state’s additional 10 integrity measures.

All of the Pakatan Harapan state assemblymen were present for the ceremony which was witnessed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad.

All 10 BN assemblymen were not present at the IBR signing ceremony in Komtar this morning.

When contacted, Pulau Betong assemblyman Datuk Muhammad Farid Saad said they would willingly turn up to sign the pledge together with the state administration if they were invited to the event.

During a press conference this morning, Dzulkifli said it is not necessary for the Barisan Nasional assemblymen to be present for the signing.

“The most important is for those in the state administration such as the state exco to be present for the ceremony,” he said.

He said it is up to the BN assemblymen if they want to turn up or not for the ceremony.

“We didn’t make it compulsory for all assemblymen to sign it, it is purely voluntary for those not in the state administration,” he said.