Penang Transport Master Plan: Penang Govt waiting for DOE approval

GEORGE TOWN, May 4 — The DAP-led Penang government is waiting for approval from the Department of Environment (DOE) before the Penang Transport Master Plan, estimated to cost RM46 billion, can be implemented. is allow to proceed with the ground work.

State Local Government, Traffic Management and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Chow Kon Yeow said the state had submitted the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report for the master plan which involves an integrated transportation system of highways, LRT lines, bus services, ferries and water taxies and undersea tunnel.

“Work will not start until and unless the state government has obtained approval from the DOE,” he told reporters after leading a DAP delegation on courtesy call on the Penang Malay Chambers of Commerce here today.

He said DOE is expected to conduct their own public hearing sessions in June or July which include dialogue session and exhibition of the report through the country.

The PTMP has come under fire from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the local community since its introduction last year as it includes several reclamation plans and its high cost.

Questions and concerns have been raised by various parties since it will also affect the livelihood of fishermen in more than 10 villages. — Bernama