Penang Transport Master Plan bid on public display from January 16

State executive councillor Chow Kon Yeow said the full request for proposal documents submitted by SRS Consortium will be displayed at Dewan Sri Pinang. — Picture by K.E.OoiGEORGE TOWN, Dec 22 — Two full sets of the tender documents for the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) will available to public viewing from January 16 to February 17 next year.

State executive councillor Chow Kon Yeow, who announced this today, said the full request for proposal documents submitted by the project delivery partner of the project, SRS Consortium, will be displayed at Dewan Sri Pinang.

He previously said the documents would be held at Komtar.

“We decided to put it in two function rooms at the Dewan Sri Pinang so that it is more accessible and the public need not come to Komtar,” he said.

The documents will contain 21 volumes of the detailed proposal along with social impact, environmental impact, traffic impact and feasibility studies conducted by SRS.

“Throughout the one month, the public is welcomed to inspect the RFP in Dewan Sri Pinang, but they are not allowed to make any copies or take photos as these documents are still classified documents,” he said.

He added, however, that they may write down information from the documents.

Those who wish to read the documents will be required to sign declaration forms to ensure that they comply with the conditions of viewing the classified documents.

Chow stressed that the RFP is the initial proposal submitted by SRS, so it will not contain the latest additions and changes that the state government has made to the project.

“There has been changes made to the proposal and additions such as the LRT after holding several consultation sessions so these will not be in the documents displayed as the documents are strictly only the RFP submitted by SRS,” he said.

The state government called for the RFP on August 8, 2014 and six companies responded with bids.

SRS Consortium was appointed as the project delivery partner to implement the PTMP and they were officially given the letter of award on August 14 this year.

The RFP documents are open to public viewing only during office hours on weekdays.

Viewing times are from 8am-1pm and 2pm-5pm on Mondays to Thursdays, and from 8am-12.15pm and 2.45pm-5pm on Fridays.