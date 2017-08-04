Penang to organise another corruption-free pledge signing for BN reps

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng Lim admits BN assemblymen were not invited to the ceremony because the event is 'for the state government.' — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Aug 4 — The Penang state government can organise another corruption-free pledge (IBR) signing ceremony for Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen, Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

He said if the state Opposition wanted to, he could ask state assembly Speaker Law Choo Kiang to organise another signing of the IBR plus 10 integrity measures during the state legislative assembly.

"We can organise for them to sign the IBR plus 10 at the state assembly when all the BN state assemblymen will be around to do it, if that's what they want," Lim said at a press conference today.

He was responding to state Opposition leader Datuk Jahara Hamid stating that the 10 BN assemblymen were not invited to the IBR signing this morning.

Lim admitted that the state administration did not invite the BN assemblymen to the ceremony this morning because the event is "for the state government."

He added that the BN assemblymen had always been "hostile" to the state administration and rejected all invitations to any events by the state government.

"Even when we give RM40,000 allocation for each constituency to the BN assemblymen, they don't want to take it. Each year, they refused to take it.

"Even allocation they don't want. We've given up on them. That's why we don't invite them anymore," he said.

Today, the Penang state government signed the corruption-free pledge along with the state's additional 10 integrity measures.

All of the Pakatan Harapan state assemblymen were present for the ceremony which was witnessed by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad.

All 10 BN assemblymen were not present at the IBR signing ceremony in Komtar this morning.

Jahara said they were not present because they were not invited but said they will organise an IBR signing ceremony of their own soon.