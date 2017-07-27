Penang set for 7 million visitors this year, appeals for airport expansion

Tourist taking turn to have their picture taken in front of one of many murals in the inner city of George Town. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, July 27 ― Penang is expected to record seven million visitors this year as tourist arrivals have steadily climbed, said Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said the Penang International Airport has already exceeded its capacity by recording 6.7 million passengers in 2016, or 200,000 passengers above what it was rated to handle.

“This year until May, we already saw an increase of 8.7 per cent in passenger movements, at this rate, we will reach 7 million passengers this year,” he told reporters at a press conference in Dewan Sri Pinang today.

He said an expansion for the Penang International Airport was overdue.

“The increase in passengers will make it the most packed airport so we need to expand it, otherwise it will be called a pasar malam,” he said.

He called on Putrajaya to consider the state's appeal for the airport to be expanded without any political discrimination.

The Penang International was upgraded in 2012, raising its capacity to 6.5 million passengers that the state was only projected to reach in 2020.

Late last year, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the federal government was facing constraints, so the ministry's application to expand the Penang international airport under the second rolling plan of the 2017 Budget was rejected.