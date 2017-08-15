Penang seems to protect illegal premises, PAS man claims

Penang PAS secretary Iszuree Ibrahim questioned the state government’s lack of action against an illegal factory in Kampung Sungai Lembu despite complaints by residents in the area for the past 10 years. — Picture by KE Ooi.KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The DAP-led Penang state government’s actions seem to be protecting illegal premises, a state PAS leader said today following concerns over illegal factories there.

“Such illegal premises involves the interest of an individual and not the interest of the general public. Does Lim Guan Eng want to take care of the public interests or interests of cronies?” Iszuree asked, referring to the chief minister.

“What is the rationale behind the lengthy legal action against the factory?” he added.

The operation of the illegal factory is now subject of a Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) probe, which led to the anti-graft body arresting Penang state exco member Phee Boon Poh last Friday.

Iszuree also pointed that PKR assemblyman Dr Norlela Ariffin, who had filed a report with MACC regarding the operations of the factory, is now being criticised for her role in exposing the case, likening her to DAP members who are “sidelined” for questioning party elections.

“DAP members who tried to straighten the situation were sidelined or dismissed. The same fate was met by Dr Norlela,” he said.

He urged Lim to stop “pointing fingers” at others and admit to the shortcomings in the state.

“He is contradicting with his own efforts to develop Penang. Heritage areas are disappearing, but it appears he is defending illegal premises as though they are Penang’s heritage,” he added.

The state government has insisted on a policy of not demolishing any illegal structure set up prior to DAP taking over the state government in 2008.