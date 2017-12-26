Penang seeks Putrajaya’s nod to hike water conservation surcharge

Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said the main objective of the WCS is to encourage more domestic consumers in Penang to use less than 35,000 litres of water per month. — AFP picGEORGE TOWN, Dec 26 ― The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) is still awaiting green light from Putrajaya to hike its water conservation surcharge (WCS) to RM1 from 48 sen per 1,000 litres.

PBAPP and PBA Holdings Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said they have submitted the application to increase the WCS on April 28.

“We did five re-submissions upon request from the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) with the latest dated November 11,” he said in a statement issued today.

He stressed that the WCS is only applicable to domestic consumption above 35,000 litres per month.

By law, PBAPP’s application to increase the WCS is subject to federal government approval, he added.

He said the federal government is responsible for approving water tariffs and water service charges, in accordance to the SPAN Act 2006 (Act 654) and the WSIA (Water Services Industry Act) 2006 (Act 655).

“The WCS is an important component of PBAPP’s water demand management strategy; and it is consistent with a directive from Ministry of Energy, Green Technology and Water (KeTTHA) for Penang to reduce its per capita domestic consumption,” he said.

He said the main objective of the WCS is to encourage more domestic consumers in Penang to use less than 35,000 litres of water per month.

Between 2000 and 2010, the per capita domestic consumption in Penang increased from 255 litres/capita/day (l/c/d) to 291 l/c/d.

“Projections indicated that it would have reached 315 l/c/d in 2016 without the WCS,” he said.

Penang’s per capita domestic consumption was at 286 l/c/d in 2016 with the existing 48 sen WCS.

“In 2017, PBAPP planned to reduce Penang’s per capita domestic consumption by 10 per cent, to about 257 l/c/d, with the proposed RM1 WCS,” he said.

However, without federal government approval, PBAPP cannot legally implement the RM1 WCS.

“The proposed WCS review will only affect 23 per cent of domestic consumers who use more than 35,000 litres of water per month and these domestic consumers have the option of avoiding the WCS by simply using less than 35,000 litres of water per month,” he said.

Jaseni called on SPAN and KeTTHA to approve the RM1 WCS proposal so as to reduce water wastage by consumers in Penang.