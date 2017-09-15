Penang schools to stay open despite floods

The Fire and Rescue Department helping to transport the children from an affected school in Penang September 15, 2017. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — The Penang Education Department has instructed schools to carry on with classes today despite the heavy rains since last night that caused widespread floods throughout the state.

Its director Shaari Osman said schools will continue as usual until further notice, The Star reported on its website.

“We understand that some schools were affected by the floods and there might be some teachers or students who could not attend classes,” he was quoted saying.

The daily reported that its checks on several schools in the state showed parents having difficulty picking up their children.

Some schools, like SJK(C) Han Chiang on Jalan Lim Lean Teng, off Jalan Masjid Negeri where the state mosque is also located, are flooded, according to the news report.

However, a school representative told The Star that it had no authority to discontinue classes for the day despite the emergency.

Heavy rainfall since last night had caused flooding in many low-lying areas of Penang on both east and west coasts of the island as well as on Seberang Perai on the mainland.

Waters at rivers in the state have risen and are at dangerous levels, with Sungai Air Itam crossing the 7 metre mark, according to reports from the state Drainage and Irrigation Department.

Landslides have also been reported, cutting off road access to several areas.

The Malaysia Meteorological Department has issued a notice of continued rainfall in the northern states of Penang, Perak, Kedah and Perlis until late afternoon.

Thunderstorms and strong winds are also expected to hit Perak, Selangor and Johor until late afternoon today.