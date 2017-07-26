Penang says will sign anti-corruption pledge, but makes 10 additions

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng (pic) said they will invite MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad to the signing of the IBR 10 Plus(+) Corruption-Free Pledge in Komtar this Friday. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, July 26 — The Penang government has conditionally agreed to sign the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) anti-corruption pledge (IBR) this Friday, but demanded that this include the state’s 10 pro-integrity measures.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said this was to demonstrate the state government’s sincerity and commitment to combat corruption.

“The Penang state government has no problems to volunteer to sign the IBR. This IBR 10 Plus will be signed on 28 July by all members of the Penang state government’s administration, assemblypersons and members of Parliament,” he said in a statement today.

Lim said they will invite MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad to the signing of the IBR 10 Plus(+) Corruption-Free Pledge in Komtar this Friday.

He said the 10 integrity measures include incorporating the state government’s principles of CAT (competent, accountable and transparent), practising open and competitive tenders, and formalising the public declaration of assets by the chief minister, state executive council members and assemblymen.

The 10 integrity measures include banning members of the administration from getting approvals for state land, prohibiting their families from doing business or gaining contracts from the state government, and disallowing the receipt of personal “donations”.

Others include supporting full protection for genuine whistle blowers, a provision to take action against government leaders who live in luxury beyond their means, and transparency in political contributions.

Separately, Puchong MP and DAP legal bureau chairman Gobind Singh Deo said any anti-graft pledge signed by the police force would be meaningless if police cases or MACC probes involving police personnel are not dealt with speedily and effectively.

He demanded to know the outcome of the probe into “Ops Gopi”, the MACC investigation into alleged corruption involving the police’s top echelon.

“On the one hand the police sign pledges but at the same time there is silence and nothing yet announced about what has become of this major investigation at the heart of Bukit Aman,” he said in a statement today.