Penang says never received Corruption-Free Pledge letter from MACC

Monday July 17, 2017
05:58 PM GMT+8

Wong Hon Wai said MACC never wrote to the Penang Chief Minister about the Corruption-Free Pledge. — Picture by KE OoiWong Hon Wai said MACC never wrote to the Penang Chief Minister about the Corruption-Free Pledge. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, July 17 – The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) did not write to the Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng about the Corruption-Free Pledge, Lim’s political secretary Wong Hon Wai said today.

The Air Itam assemblyman issued a statement to express the state government’s “surprise” at the statement by MACC in attacking the Penang state government for its reluctance to sign the pledge.

“The attack by MACC against Penang seems political because MACC never wrote to the Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng about the Corruption-Free Pledge,” Wong said.

He said the state government could not make a decision to agree or disagree with the Corruption-Free Pledge when it did not receive any official letter from MACC about it.

“The chief minister did receive a visit from Paul Low regarding the Integrity Pledge but it did not work out because Low refused to include the condition to make it compulsory for all leaders in the government administration to declare their assets publicly into the integrity pledge,” he added.

Wong said it is unfair for MACC to attack Penang over this and labelled the attack as a political move to side with Barisan Nasional.

“Will the MACC write to the chief minister about this or are they more interested in making political attacks due to the upcoming general elections?” he asked.

Wong was responding to MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad who has criticised the state’s reluctance in signing the pledge.

