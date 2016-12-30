Penang ropes in state Opposition for joint motion on BNM’s high housing loan denials

Jagdeep Singh Deo (pic) said the state secretary has sent a draft of the joint motion two days ago to state Opposition Leader Datuk Jahara Hamid for final approval. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Dec 30 ― The Pakatan Harapan Penang government is counting on the state Barisan Nasional (BN) Opposition to formally agree to a joint motion to resolve the high home loan rejection rate from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) faced by locals.

The joint motion also calls for a review of the law to allow the state to take action against low cost and low-to-medium cost unit owners who rent out their units.

Penang housing development committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the state secretary has sent a draft of the joint motion two days ago to state Opposition Leader Datuk Jahara Hamid for final approval.

“We hope to get a positive reply from her next week. We hope they don't pull back because everyone is affected by this issue.

“Issues like this should not be politicised and sometimes politicians should come together for the sake of the people,” Jagdeep said.

He added that Jahara and Pulau Betong assemblyman Muhammad Farid Saad had both verbally agreed to the joint motion with the state government during the state legislative sitting last month.

The Penang state executive council approved the proposal for the joint motion with the Opposition assemblymen to be submitted to Bank Negara and Putrajaya during its last meeting on December 21.

But Jagdeep said will go ahead with the appeal even if Jahara does not sign the joint motion.