After home flooded, Penang rep Jagdeep joins in evacuating senior citizens

Jagdeep (in white) helps to evacuate senior citizens during the flood in George Town September 15, 2017. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Sept 15 ― Senior citizens from a non-profit home in Lengkok P. Ramlee here were safely evacuated after the place was inundated with flood waters this morning.

DAP’s Datuk Keramat assemblyman Jagdeep Singh Deo and his team had joined volunteers to move a total of 35 inhabitants around noon today.

"We placed half of them in a Tua Pek Kong temple in Jalan Terengganu and another group in a coffee shop at that time," Jagdeep told Malay Mail Online.

He said volunteers from the Paya Terubong Fire and Rescue Department helped to evacuate the senior citizens, most of whom were infirmed and some bed-ridden.

At about 5pm today, Jagdeep said all of the senior citizens were shifted to SMJK Heng Ee.

"The state welfare department provided the necessities for the senior citizens so that they can settle at the hall tonight," he said.

The 35 were from the Gan En Zhi Jia home for senior citizens.

Pictures of the home being inundated in flood waters along with the elderly sitting or lying down in the flooded premises made the rounds on social media today.

Jagdeep said other than the senior citizens, a total of 13 residents in Kampung Masjid were also safely evacuated to temporary shelters.

"There are more affected but they refused to be placed in temporary shelters as they wanted to go back home after the water subsided," he said.

Early this morning, the whole of Penang was hit by flash floods especially in low-lying areas and those near rivers after continuous rain from last night.

The floods caused massive jams along main roads around the island with cars stalled in waist-high flood waters.

The flood waters started receding by noon today.