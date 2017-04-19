Penang quadricycle operators told to stop right now

Quadricycles are now banned in Penang but operators continue renting out these vehicles. — Picture by K.E.Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, April 19 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) today warned operators of the four-wheeled vehicles or quadricycles to cease offering the banned service immediately.

MBPP secretary Yew Tung Seang said such vehicles are prohibited and may not be operated on public roads here.

“We will start operations with the Road Transport Department and the police to stop and seize these vehicles, so my advice to them is to stop renting it out now,” he said in a press conference today.

The MBPP has so far seized 18 such vehicles that were parked at pavements and road shoulders since last year.

Yew warned that operators who ignore the warning will face dual compounds from the council as well as the RTD.

He also urged the public not to hire such vehicles for their own safety.

“We do not want any untoward incidents to happen, so we are doing this to prevent it from happening,” he said.

Quadricycle operators previously accused the council of overstepping their bounds by seizing such vehicles, claiming that the four-wheelers had previously been approved for use.

Yew today reiterated his denial that the council ever gave such approval.