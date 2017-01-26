Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 10:56 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Penang police score major drug bust

Thursday January 26, 2017
08:18 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: You think you know where the Death Star trench is? Think againThe Edit: You think you know where the Death Star trench is? Think again

The Edit: A look at Ford’s new GTThe Edit: A look at Ford’s new GT

The Edit: US takes first gold in Bocuse d’OrThe Edit: US takes first gold in Bocuse d’Or

The Edit: Madonna applies to adopt more kidsThe Edit: Madonna applies to adopt more kids

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Penang police chief Datuk Chuah Ghee Lye said the items seized included methamphetamine oil; hydrochloric acid; diethyl ether; sodium hydroxide powder; ethanol; acetone and caffeine powder. — Reuters picPenang police chief Datuk Chuah Ghee Lye said the items seized included methamphetamine oil; hydrochloric acid; diethyl ether; sodium hydroxide powder; ethanol; acetone and caffeine powder. — Reuters picGEORGE TOWN, Jan 26 — Penang police arrested a former contractor and seized syabu and drug processing paraphernalia worth RM1.3 million in a raid on Monday at a three-storey house which was used as a drug laboratory in Paya Terubong here. 

Penang police chief Datuk Chuah Ghee Lye said the items seized included methamphetamine oil; hydrochloric acid; diethyl ether; sodium hydroxide powder; ethanol; acetone and caffeine powder.  

“The material seized can produce 20 kilos of syabu,” he told a press conference here today. 

He said initial investigations revealed that the 50-year-old man was using methamphetamine recycled oil, believed to be purchased from other drugs trafficking syndicates, to produce the syabu. 

Chuah said the man who has two previous convictions was believed to live a nomadic life in his drug related activities and only turned the house as a drug laboratory last month. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline