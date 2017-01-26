Penang police score major drug bust

Penang police chief Datuk Chuah Ghee Lye said the items seized included methamphetamine oil; hydrochloric acid; diethyl ether; sodium hydroxide powder; ethanol; acetone and caffeine powder. — Reuters picGEORGE TOWN, Jan 26 — Penang police arrested a former contractor and seized syabu and drug processing paraphernalia worth RM1.3 million in a raid on Monday at a three-storey house which was used as a drug laboratory in Paya Terubong here.

“The material seized can produce 20 kilos of syabu,” he told a press conference here today.

He said initial investigations revealed that the 50-year-old man was using methamphetamine recycled oil, believed to be purchased from other drugs trafficking syndicates, to produce the syabu.

Chuah said the man who has two previous convictions was believed to live a nomadic life in his drug related activities and only turned the house as a drug laboratory last month. — Bernama