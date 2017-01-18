Penang police finalising investigation papers on ‘Datuk Seri’ in assault case

Screen capture of the video featuring a man using a bolt cutter to dismantle a wheel clamp on his luxury car at a condominium complex in Bukit Gelugor. GEORGE TOWN, Jan 18 — Investigation papers on a businessman with the honorific ‘Datuk Seri’ title, who allegedly assaulted a security guard at a condominium here will soon be handed over to the deputy public prosecutor this week.

Penang police chief Datuk Chuah Ghee Lye said police had recorded statements from five witnesses in connection with the case.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the Awareness Campaign on Cyber Crime Against Children organised by the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation at Sekolah Menengah Han Chiang here today.

On Monday, the businessman, aged 50, surrendered at the Northeast district police headquarters and yesterday he was released on police bail.

In the 4pm incident on Saturday, the suspect allegedly assaulted the 43-year-old guard with a steel bolt cutter for video recording the former who used the tool to force open a tyre clamp on his car.

The suspect had parked his car at a special waiting area but upon exceeding the stipulated time, the vehicle was clamped.

Meanwhile, Committee on the Prevention of Crime Against Women and Children chairman Datuk Nik Gee Siew Yee, who was present at the event said the programme in collaboration with the Royal Malaysian Police was aimed at giving exposure to students on cybercrime. — Bernama