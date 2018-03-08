Penang police destroy 3,197 gambling machines worth RM4.5m

An MBPP worker is seen destroying various types of gambling machines seized in raids throughout Penang from 2015 until last year, in George Town March 7, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 8 — Penang police destroyed 3,197 various types of gambling machines worth RM4.5 million that were seized in raids throughout the state from 2015 until last year.

Penang police chief Datuk A.Thaiveegan said in the gambling crackdown, gambling machines were seized from 514 premises, while 988 people comprising owners of gambling premises, gambling organisers as well as customers were also detained.

“In the same period, 307 cases were charged in court and cash related to gambling activities totalling RM151,041 were seized. All case items were destroyed following an instruction received from the court after its hearings,” he told reporters after a ceremony at the marching field of the Region 1 Marine Operations Force (MOF) here yesterday.

Meanwhile, in another development, a local man was detained after hurling a bottle of water and uttering abusive words to an immigration personnel who had arrested his girlfriend in an operation dubbed, Ops Ikrar, at an entertainment centre on Jalan Transfer, here, early yesterday.

Penang Immigration Enforcement chief Khwaja Banthey Navaz Mohd Hanief said the 30-year-old suspect was infuriated when his Vietnamese partner was detained in the three-hour operation starting from 1am.

In the operation mounted, 16 women of Vietnamese and Nigerian nationality, aged between 20 and 32, working as guest relations officers were detained. Two men, who were Myanmar and Thailand nationals, in their 20s, were also detained for working without valid travel documents. — Bernama