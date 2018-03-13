Penang pleads with Putrajaya to raise flood aid to RM500

People wade through ankle-deep water along Macalister Road in George Town November 5, 2017. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, March 13 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng has appealed for Putrajaya to double the federal flood aid for affected households in the state from the current RM250.

Lim also said his administration was only asking that Putrajaya match the aid payments with that of flood victims from other states.

“This is to prevent any negative perception that Penang flood victims were discriminated against,” he said in a statement issued today.

He was responding to Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim’s reply to his oral question in Parliament.

The minister earlier said Putrajaya will distribute flood aid totalling RM5.6 million to 22,534 households in mid-March from the Tabung Kumpulan Wang Amanah Bantuan Bencana Negara (KWABBN).

The aid is for those affected by floods throughout 2017.

The minister also said RM35,000 in aid was distributed to Penang between 2013 and 2016 as a total of 71 families were relocated during a monsoon storm in 2013.

He said there were no other major floods in the state between 2014 and 2016.

Shahidan said the Environment and Natural Resources Ministry also allocated RM1.254 billion for flood mitigation projects in Penang.

“A total of RM150 million was also allocated for the Sungai Pinang flood mitigation project under the 11th Malaysian Plan,” he said.