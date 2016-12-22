Penang picks USM as peer review consultants for state transport blueprint

Chow Kon Yeow said USM will review the proposal by PTMP project delivery partner, SRS Consortium, especially the technical and development aspects of the transportation and traffic model. ― Picture by K.E. OoiGEORGE TOWN, Dec 22 — A team from Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) has been appointed as peer review consultants on the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP), said state executive councillor Chow Kon Yeow.

The local government and traffic management committee chairman said USM will review the proposal by PTMP project delivery partner, SRS Consortium, especially the technical and development aspects of the transportation and traffic model.

“This is to ensure that there is check-and-balance between SRS Consortium with the state government while protecting the state government and the people’s interests as a whole,” he said in a press conference today.

Chow said the state government plans to retain the USM team throughout the whole implementation process of the PTMP.

He said USM is a professional and independent body that will be able to give clear and accurate comments and feedback on the project.

“We are confident with the expertise and capabilities of USM in providing sound feedback and advise on the project to the state,” he said.

He said the Penang state government will soon sign a memorandum of understanding and memorandum of agreement with USM for this long-term cooperation.

The RM27billion PTMP is an ambitious venture to address traffic and connection issues in Penang by linking the island and the mainland with linked by mass rail transit systems, bus services, ferries and water taxis.

SRS Consortium has been appointed by the state government as the project delivery partner while the funds for the project are raised by allowing for the reclamation of a 930ha plot and a 445ha plot off the coast in Permatang Damar Laut.