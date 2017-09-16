Penang PAS youth info chief urges state govt to have planned development to avoid floods

Picture shows the flood situation at Jalan P. Ramlee, George Town September 15, 2017. ― Bernama picGEORGE TOWN, Sept 16 — The Penang DAP-led government has been urged to implement planned and sustainable development in the state to avoid the frequent floods there.

State PAS Youth information chief Ahmad Safuan Ujar said it was difficult to balance the current development there now with the flood mitigation projects.

He said a review should be done of all the development plans so that Penang would no longer be plagued by floods.

“The floods not only have an effect on homes, but also on roads and premises in the city. The people will have to bear the cost of the damages caused by the floods, as well as other future consequences,” he said in a statement here today.

The heavy rain which fell for five hours combined with sea water levels of 2.1 metres resulted in 100 areas in all five districts in Penang to be inundated yesterday, with landslides in some places.

Ahmad Safuan said if the Penang government did not take any concrete measures, the state’s economy would be affected.

He said there were many outsiders who did not want to risk any losses to their investments because of the floods.

“Do not be greedy for big profits by randomly approving development projects, then having to spend so much more to resolve the problems,” he said.

Ahmad Safuan also urged state government leaders to review all development plans and announce integrated steps to tackle the floods. — Bernama