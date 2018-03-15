Penang Pakatan Harapan reps to declare assets on March 31

GEORGE TOWN, March 15 — The Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen and state executive council members will declare their assets to the people on March 31.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said the state executive council has decided to declare their assets at the end of their term.

“We announced back in 2013 or 2014 that we will declare our assets at the beginning and the end of our term,” he said.

Lim said now that the state administration’s term is coming to an end and with the elections coming up, it is time for them to declare their assets.

“We will upload all declarations into the state government’s website, penang.gov.my,” Lim said.

“We are keeping our promise, this is an integrity step we have to take to ensure a clean and corruption free government,” he said.

Lim said Penang’s PH MPs were also encouraged to declare their assets.

The Penang PH state excos and assemblymen had declared their assets on August 6, 2013 to fulfil their 2013 elections manifesto.