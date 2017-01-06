Penang names coordinators for constituencies held by BN, PAS

The lineup of 12 constituency coordinators appointed today. GEORGE TOWN, Jan 6 — Penang announced the appointment of 12 coordinators for constituencies held by Barisan Nasional (BN) to act as the facilitators between the administration and the constituents.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng announced the appointment of 10 constituency coordinators with two additional special coordinators for the 10 state constituencies and two parliamentary constituencies under BN.

The coordinators will serve the Bayan Lepas, Teluk Bahang, Pulau Betong, Penaga, Teluk Air Tawar, Bertam, Pinang Tunggal, Sungai Dua, Permatang Berangan and Sungai Acheh state constituencies along with the Kepala Batas and Tasek Gelugor parliamentary constituencies.

“The appointment of the 10 constituency coordinators and two special coordinators for state and parliamentary constituencies under BN is to ensure they act as the state government's representatives to resolve any issues in each respective constituency,” he said in a press conference at his office today.

“They also act as the eyes and ears of the state government especially in the implementation of the state's programmes, to explain state policies to the people and also to dispel lies spread about the state government,” he added.

The appointees were proposed by Amanah and PKR under Pakatan Harapan, he said.

Those appointed are Asrol Sani Abdul Razali (Bertam), Muhasdey Muhamad (Pinang Tunggal), Ramli Omar (Penaga), Rosli Hassan (Sungai Dua), Ahmad Fahmi A. Bakar (Permatang Berangan), Mustafa Kamal Ahmad (Telok Air Tawar), Azmi Samsudin (Sungai Acheh), Mohd Tuah Ismail (Pulau Betong), Halil Sabri Hamid (Telok Bahang), Azrul Mahathir Aziz (Bayan Lepas), Lay Hock Peng (Seberang Perai Utara) and Azhar Mat Dali (Seberang Perai Tengah).

Out of the 12 appointed, two are newly appointed - Azhar Mat Dali and Ramli Omar — while the rest are reappointed.

Lim said Azhar will also be looking into the Permatang Pasir constituency. Permatang Pasir is currently held by PAS.

Later, Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Rashid Hasnon said the appointments today is part of the Pakatan Harapan's strategy to reach out to the people.

“That's why we also cover Permatang Pasir which is under PAS because we want to arrest any issues that may arise,” he said.