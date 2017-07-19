Penang mulls signing Corruption-free Pledge if its policies included

Political secretary to the Penang chief minister Wong Hon Wai said the Penang state government did not receive any official letter from MACC regarding the pledge so the question of Penang not signing it does not arise at all. — Picture by KE Ooi GEORGE TOWN, July 19 — Penang may consider signing the Corruption-Free Pledge if the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) agrees to add the state’s 10 main anti-corruption policies, state executive councillor Datuk Abdul Malik Abul Kassim said today.

The Islamic affairs, domestic trade and consumers affairs committee chairman said the state executive council (exco) can consider signing the pledge once MACC sends a formal letter on the pledge to the state.

“We have not said no to this, the issue does not arise at all about Penang refusing to sign when we did not receive any official letter from MACC,” he said in a press conference at Komtar today.

The Penang state government introduced the 10-point policy to fight corruption when it took over the state administration back in 2008.

The 10 points were: administration based on the Competency, Accountability and Transparency principles, declaration of assets by the chief minister and state excos, an open tender system, and all family members of those in the administration are not allowed to be involved in any government contracts.

Other points included: all assemblymen were not allowed to approve any land transactions in the state, protection of whistleblowers, stern action against leaders living beyond their means, transparency in political contributions, no receipt of private donations, and stern action against any officer that went against any of these points.

Abdul Malik was responding to a statement by MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad who criticised the state’s reluctance in signing the pledge.

Dzulkili had questioned Penang’s reasons for not wanting to sign the pledge when other states have agreed to it while Selangor and Kelantan are considering it.

