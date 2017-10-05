Penang mulls redeveloping Hong Seng Estate with landowner

On September 29, some houses in the area had partial cave-ins, prompting the immediate evacuation of residents from the four affected houses. — Pictures by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Oct 5 — The Penang state government is considering suggestions by residents in Hong Seng Estate to jointly redevelop the parcel with the landowner.

Pulau Tikus state assemblyman Yap Soo Huey said the residents have appealed to the state government to redevelop the housing estate that has been plagued by regular landslides.

“I have suggested that all the residents in Hong Seng Estate be given priority to purchase the state government’s affordable housing so that they can all move out and the land can be redeveloped,” she said.

She added that the Penang state government could work with the land owner and a developer to develop the land and build proper housing for the residents there.

“This proposal will not be easy to implement as it involved about 560 houses and it is very near general election now, so it also depends on which developer is willing to come forward to help the state government with this project,” she said.

She said the housing estate, which consists of homes built haphazardly on slopes and river banks over the last few decades, has several landslides each year.

“It is a safety hazard to the residents but in order to make this proposal work, we still need to hold discussions about it and also look at how it will affect the residents,” she said.

Yap arranged for the affected occupants to be temporarily relocated to a low-cost flat in Lintang Macallum 2 pending procedures to offer them the state government’s affordable housing units in the same area.

“Three families will stay at this flat for two months rent-free and I have already informed the state housing department to give them priority for the state’s affordable housing units in Mount Erskine,” she said.

The remaining occupant of the fourth house chose to stay with a relative in another house in Hong Seng Estate.

Currently, remedial works are being carried out at the caved in site where all four houses will be torn down due to the unstable soil conditions as the houses were built on a river bank.

Contractors working on the new drainage system to divert the river water away from the critical area “All four houses will be fully demolished by this Sunday and works are also underway to build new drainage systems to channel the river water away,” she said.

She assured the residents that the site is now stabilised and that the remedial works will not affect the remaining residents in the area.

“All works conducted are done in accordance with recommendations by our consultant engineers so I would like to reassure the residents that the works will not affect their safety,” she said.