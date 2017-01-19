Penang mulls extending structural plan feedback deadline

Jagdeep said he has no problem extending the deadline as long as the public and civil societies submitted their feedback. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Jan 19 — The Penang state government has no problem extending the deadline for submission of public feedback on the Penang Structure Plan 2020 (PSP).

State executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo said he has no problem extending the deadline as long as the public and civil societies submitted their feedback.

"Extending the deadline will also mean delaying the Penang Structure Plan so don't say why we are delaying it when we extend the deadline," he warned.

He added that he will raise the proposal to extend the deadline in the next state meeting.

He was responding to requests by local non-governmental organisation group, Penang Forum, for the feedback submission deadline be extended another two months.

Jagdeep said the PSP was open to public viewing on December 1 last year and would be up for viewing until the end of this month.

"Penang Forum can come to us directly if they have any concerns about the structure plan and they are also welcome to submit their feedback," he added.

The public viewing is in line with the planning process as enshrined in the Town and Country Planning Act of 1976, also known as Act 172.

The PSP is readily open for viewing three at the State Secretariat Office at Level Three, Komtar, at City Hall and at the Seberang Prai Municipal Council building in Bandar Perda.

On January 11, Penang Forum issued a statement asking for the deadline for the submission of public feedback to be extended another two months due to the upcoming festive season.

The loose coalition of civil society groups also told the state to give the PSP review more publicity and organise more briefings on it to engage with the public.