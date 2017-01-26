Penang MCA protests against hot air balloon fiesta

Penang MCA leaders hold up banners in protest against the Hot Air Balloon Fiesta scheduled to be held at Padang Polo, in George Town January 26, 2017. — Picture by K.E.OoiGEORGE TOWN, Jan 26 — Penang MCA today demanded that a hot air balloon festival scheduled to be held here next weekend be moved, over the party’s concerns regarding traffic congestion and the proximity to the Penang Hospital.

“Last year, some NGOs and the Penang Hospital’s visitor board had already complained against the event as it caused traffic congestion and made it difficult for ambulances to get into the hospital,” said MCA complaint bureau deputy chief Tan Eng Hin.

He said the congestion caused by the event could delay ambulances from getting into the hospital and affect the patients.

“The fiesta has planned fireworks display, musical performances and various entertainment that will disturb the patients recuperating in the hospital,” he said.

The Hot Air Balloon Fiesta will be held on February 4 and 5 at Padang Polo, just across from the Penang Hospital.

Tan said they are not against the hot air balloon festival but felt that the venue was not suitable.

He added that he had received about 10 complaints about the event causing massive jams last year.

The Penang MCA Youth assistant secretary Ooi Teik Liang said they also lodged a police report against the event.

“We want the police to investigate if there is any hidden agenda in the event because there were complaints against the event and yet the state continued to organise it at the same location,” he said.