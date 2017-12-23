Penang mayor Maimunah quits job to accept UN post

Datuk Maimunah Mohd Sharif will be quitting as Penang mayor to accept the post of the United Nations’ Human Settlements Programme’s (UN-Habitat) executive director. — File picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Datuk Maimunah Mohd Sharif has announced that she will be quitting as Penang mayor to accept the post of the United Nations’ Human Settlements Programme’s (UN-Habitat) executive director.

In a report by The Star Online, Maimunah said she has yet to be given the date to start working, but was asked to report for duty as soon as possible.

“I did not apply for it and was offered the position. I will remain as the mayor until I have to leave,” she was quoted telling reporters at Komtar in George Town.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng was quoted expressing his sadness to let Maimunah go, but rejoiced that a local officer had been sought for an international-level position.

“We are losing one of our best officers but her success will reflect not only on her but Malaysia as well,” he reportedly said.

Lim said the state government will be discussing to find her replacement soon.

Earlier this week, the UN Secretary-General had appointed Mainunah, a qualified town planner, to head UN-Habitat which is based in Kenya.

Maimunah previously managed Penang Island’s George Town World Heritage Site, the oldest part of Malaysia’s second largest city, which is popular with tourists for its colonial history and architecture.

As executive director of UN-Habitat, Maimunah will battle to boost donor funding for the 40-year-old agency, which fell dramatically under former Barcelona mayor Joan Clos.

Another key focus will be implementing the agency’s New Urban Agenda, a 20-year vision for sustainable cities, adopted at last year’s Habitat III conference in Ecuador.