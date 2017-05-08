Penang Matriculation College student electrocuted to death

KEPALA BATAS, May 8 — A female student of the Penang Matriculation College in Pongsu Seribu here was electrocuted to death at her hostel room last night, according to police.

Seberang Perai Utara Police chief ACP Azmi Adam said Siti Nur Manisa Mohd Azmi, 19, was found unconscious in her room at 8.30pm by her room-mate and was rushed to the Kepala Batas Hospital.

Siti Nur Manisa’s mother, Norsiah Shaari, 53, said she and her husband had met their daughter just two hours earlier.

They had collected some belongings of their daughter to bring home as she was to have completed her studies tomorrow, she said.

“We had dinner before sending her back to the college,” she said, adding that her daughter was in the Science stream.

Siti Nur Manisa was buried at the Masjid Hashim Yahya cemetrey in Jalan Perak, George Town, after the Zohor prayers today. — Bernama