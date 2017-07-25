Penang LRT will cost 140pc more than Kidex highway, MCA man claims

State exco Chow Kon Yeow (right) with SRS Consortium project manager Julian Yap looking at the EIA report for the LRT project in George Town July 21, 2017. — Picture by Opalyn MokKUALA LUMPUR, July 25 ― MCA Youth Penang Chairman Datuk Michael Lee today claimed that the cost of building the RM8.4 billion Penang Komtar-Bayan Lepas LRT project will be 140 per cent more than the cost of the aborted Kinrara-Damansara Expressway (Kidex) in Selangor.

He said the total cost of building the LRT in the state translates to RM385mil per km, which he claimed would be “the most expensive highway in Malaysia by far”.

“Has the state government consulted with the Federal Public Works Department (JKR) on alternatives with a lower cost?” he said in a statement.

Pointing out that the Penang government had exorbitantly paid RM220 million in consultancy fees to construct a RM2 billion planned underwater tunnel earlier, Lee asked if the same “habit” was practiced in this project.

State executive councillor Chow Kon Yeow had yesterday said the new cost of RM8.4 billion from RM7.4 billion was due to the inclusion of land acquisition cost of RM1 billion.