Penang low-cost flat dwellers to finally get strata titles

Siti Hajar Awang is glad she will finally get the strata title to her unit but is too late for her husband as he passed away two years ago. ― Pictures by Opalyn MokGEORGE TOWN, Dec 30 ― It has been a decades-long wait, but Penang residents who bought their low-cost flats, some in the 1960s, will be relieved to know they will receive their property strata titles soon.

State housing development committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said a total six low cost housing projects in the state consisting of 3,130 units were not issued strata titles previously despite these projects being completed many years ago, the oldest being the Mak Mandin project that was completed in 1969.

Strata titles are property titles issued to individual unit owners of flats, apartment or condominium units.

After three years of discussions and meetings to resolve this issue, Jagdeep said three of the projects with a total 595 units were issued the individual strata titles two months ago.

The three projects are Projek Perumahan Taman Tun Sardon Peralihan (139 units) built in 1978, Projek Perumahan Awam Rumah Pangsa Batu Lanchang (316 units) built in 1985 and Projek Perumahan Awam Taman Tun Sardon Fasa III (140 units) built in 1995.

“Finally, we are getting our strata title but it is too late for my husband who bought the unit 18 years ago. He passed away two years ago,” said one of the residents at Taman Tun Sardon Fasa III, Siti Hajar Awang, 70.

The housewife said they never had any title for the unit and only had bank documents as proof that they purchased it.

According to Jagdeep, many of these low cost unit owners may have passed away over the years so the housing department will have to sort out the documentations in issuing the strata titles to the deceased's beneficiaries.

Penang State exco Jagdeep Singh Deo (third left) and Seri Delima assemblyman RSN Rayer (fourth left) visiting Taman Tun Sardon Phase III flats. “The Mak Mandin project is the oldest, it was built 47 years ago and it still doesn't have strata titles issued,” he said.

Jagdeep formed a special committee on strata title applications for the low cost housing projects in the state back in 2013.

The three other projects with strata titles pending are Taman Free School (655 units) built in 1981, Taman Tun Sardon Phase 1 (200 units) and Phase 2 (920 units) built in 1979 and 1982 and the Mak Mandin flats (620 units) built in 1969.

“We will continue to pursue the strata titles for these remaining projects and hopefully the titles can be issued by next year,” Jagdeep said when visiting the Taman Tun Sardon Fasa III flats this morning.

Meanwhile, Jagdeep said there are a total 1,871 stratified properties with a total 243,938 units in the state including the low cost housing units.

Out of these, a total 59 projects involving 16,420 units are still in the process of applying for strata titles while 59 other projects with a total 17,526 units have yet to apply for strata titles.

“In line with this, the Penang state government will ensure strata titles are processed and issued for these properties and will continue to work with private developers with issues in applying for strata titles for some of these projects,” he said.