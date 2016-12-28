Penang launches pilot project to get more people walking

Pulau Tikus assemblyman Yap Soo Huey (second from right) and Think City executive director Hamdan Abd Majeed (third from right) at the launch of the neighbourhood improvement project in Pulau Tikus. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Dec 28 ― Wide, green pavements with pocket parks, picnic tables, bicycle parks and swings under large, shady trees will soon be part of the people-friendly infrastructures available around Pulau Tikus area under a pilot project launched today.

Pulau Tikus assemblyman Yap Soo Huey, who spearheaded this project with partial funding from Think City, announced the details of the project which will transform public spaces especially the existing pavements and sidewalks into pocket parks for a more pedestrian-friendly feel to the area.

The neighbourhood improvement project will see pavements along the 1.3km stretch of Burmah Road transformed into green spaces with public seating, recycle bins and bicycle parks.

"This project is conducted on existing pavements that were previously invisible so by activating it, people will find walking along this road more enjoyable," Yap said during a press conference at the launch of the project in Pulau Tikus.

There are five phases in the project that will focus on transforming pavements along Burmah Road starting from Jalan Brown to Codrington Avenue.

In the first phase, the pavements stretching from Lorong Pulau Tikus to Cantonment Road in front of Burmah House, will have pocket courtyards of L-shaped seating with a picnic table, a swing set, bicycle parks and landscaped with plants from the Thai-Malaysia region to reflect the rich history of Pulau Tikus such as Malay ginger, orange jasmine, lemongrass, elephant's ear and firebrand.

The first phase, to cost RM150,000, is expected to complete by January 2017.

Yap said the project is half-funded by Think City and half by her Pulau Tikus service centre while local companies, Permata Architect and ESH landscaping company have offered their services as part of their corporate social responsibility.

Phase two of the project, which is for the pavements down the road between Solok Moulmein and Codrington Avenue, are expected to complete by the middle of next year.

"The bulk of the works and costs are in Phase One and Two and we will roll out the remaining phases as we go along," she said.

Think City's executive director Hamdan Abd Majeed said this pilot project will serve as a model of walkable public spaces that do not necessarily need to be parks.

He said the project will effectively transform a busy three-lane road to be more people-friendly.

"It is about fulfilling the needs of the community and based on the success of this project, we hope to expand this programme to other parts in the state," he said.

This project is a continuation of the improved sidewalks all around Pulau Tikus that has slowly been changed to be disabled-friendly and pedestrian-friendly since 2014.

Yap said they started out with public surveys, online surveys and direct interviews with residents and stakeholders back in 2013 to find out the community's concerns and needs.

A total 459 respondents were surveyed and a majority of them wanted more cycle and footpaths, as well as better parks. They also wanted less traffic and more trees around the area.

In 2014, cultural mapping sessions and placemaking exercises were held to determine places in Pulau Tikus with potentials for improvements.

The chosen stretch along Burmah Road and Cantonment Road was a result of the exercises.

"We are hoping to work with other private companies either to continue to maintain these public spaces or to work on future public space projects so I hope interested companies will get in touch with my service centre on this," Yap said.