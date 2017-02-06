Penang launches ‘myPBA’ app on water supply services

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng (left) and Jaseni Maidinsa (second from left) at the launch of the myPBA app on February 6, 2017. — Picture by Opalyn MokGEORGE TOWN, Feb 6 — The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) launched today a "myPBA" app for Penang consumers to access the latest information on water supply services.

The app, which is available for immediate download from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, will also allow consumers to make payment for water bills and lodge reports directly to PBAPP.

The app has five key functionalities that include online water supply accounts, mobile payment of water bills, reporting of burst pipes or other water supply issues, access to PBAPP public notices and also access to all information and news on water supply services in Penang.

PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said the primary objectives for launching the app were connectivity and customer convenience.

"MyPBA is PBAPP's latest customer care innovation for the convenience of our 589,797 registered water consumers in Penang," he said in his speech at the launch of the app today.

He added that the app was designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, in line with PBAPP's motto for a caring and responsive approach to customer care.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, in his opening speech, said Penang is the only state in Malaysia that is implementing a "No Water Rationing" policy.

He said Penang has gazetted 62.9 sq km of forestlands as water catchment areas.

"No logging or destructive land development is allowed in Penang's water catchment areas," he said.

In addition to that, Lim said PBAPP has been consistently upgrading the water supply infrastructure.

This included the investment of RM89.5 million in projects such as Package 12 of the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant, the Bukit Dunbar 2 Pumping Station, new reservoirs in Jawi and additional pipelines in 2016.

"PBAPP will continue to invest in water infrastructure projects in the period 2017 to 2019 to ensure that there is no water rationing until the Mengkuang Adam is fully commissioned and handed back to Penang," he said.

The Mengkuang Dam is currently being expanded and will be completed in July this year and it will take up to two more years to fill up after that.