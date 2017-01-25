Penang investment chief denies Temasek ended RM1.3b business park venture

Datuk Seri Lee Kah Choon says Penang is in an ‘ongoing live discussion’ with the Singaporean investment company on how to move the BPO Prime project forward in a viable manner. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Jan 25 ― Temasek Holdings has not pulled out from its joint-venture to develop the RM1.3 billion Business Processing Outsourcing Prime (BPO Prime) project in Bayan Baru here, the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) said today.

Datuk Seri Lee Kah Choon who heads both the PDC and Invest-in-Penang said the state is in an “ongoing live discussion” with the Singaporean investment company on how to move the project forward in a viable manner.

“We are not only reviewing the plans, we are looking at the costs and at the composition of the project,” he told a press conference at Komtar.

He also stressed that the project was not “postponed indefinitely” but that they are looking at the feasibility of the whole project including its residential component.

“The joint-venture is to build four blocks of buildings, two to house GBS offices and two for residential for the workers to live near the offices,” he said. GBS stands for global business services.

Lee explained that there is a need to conduct feasibility studies to see if the residential component is viable now especially when the residential property market is experiencing a slowdown in the past 12 months.

“We have to look at the market conditions and secondly, look at the costs of construction as we want to make sure the building is world class and the costs is manageable,” he said.

Lee was responding to Penang Umno chairman Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman who asked yesterday if Temasek had withdrawn from the project after The Edge report that it was postponed indefinitely.

In a report two days ago, the local business paper reported that the BPO Prime and Penang International Technology Park (PITP) projects, worth a combined RM11.3 billion, have been deferred due to current property market conditions.

The BPO Prime project in Bayan Baru was reportedly to be completed in 2019 but was “postponed indefinitely”, which will also delay the PITP project that is supposed to start after the BPO Prime project.

PDC had entered into a memorandum of understanding with Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Private Ltd and Economic Development Innovations Singapore Pte Ltd in 2014 to set up a joint-venture company to develop the projects.

Zainal also questioned why the project was postponed due to the property market conditions when the project was focused on the BPO industry and not the property industry.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said Temasek’s decision does not mean investments in Penang were affected.

He said the state wants to prioritise on the BPO industry and will not compromise on this.

“We want to ensure that the industry is prioritised but since Temasek is not confident with the market, this is why this project was postponed,” he said.