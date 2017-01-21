Penang Institute: We’re labelled ‘Illuminati’ because we choose reason over dogma

File photo of Penang Institute’s Freedom of Information forum discussing the Freedom of Information (FOI) laws of Penang and Selangor, September 27, 2016. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Penang Institute has brushed off accusations trying to link it with the so-called Illuminati, claiming it was attacked because it believes in reason rather than dogma by supporting and promoting intellectual discourses on Islam and Muslims.

Following the accusation in a forum held at the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim), the think-tank said it is only right for it to organise such discourses with the Penang state fund, given the importance of Islam and Muslims in Malaysia.

“We believe in reason instead of dogmatism. We seek essences rather than forms. Hence, we organise forums on Maqasid Shariah, the higher purposes of Shariah,” its Nusantara Studies head Dr Mustafa Kamal Anuar said in a statement.

“We believe Muslims’ quest for a more religious way of life and the universal ideals of democracy, human rights and rule of law can converge if we focus on essences instead of forms.”

It said that the second reason it was attacked is because it features Islam and Muslims from a universal rather than sectarian angle, rejecting views that Muslims should be protected by segregation, and even engage non-Muslim in bitter and zero-sum competitions.

Thirdly, the institute said it received the allegations because it believes in diversity and personal choices, hence preferring dialogues instead of monologues.

“We at Penang Institute believe that Islam is cosmopolitan and can be the civilisational basis of Malaysia’s diverse society with its promise of [blessing to the universe]. We will continue to promote intellectual engagement on Islam and Muslims in our pursuit of an inclusive, rational and plural Malaysia,” it said.

“We welcome our detractors to engage us in forums or through scholarly endeavours. We are only humans and stand to be corrected by advancement in knowledge.

“We however would not respond to conspiracy theorists’ fantasies that seek to associate us with any imaginary villains, whether it is Martians, Hydra, or, the Illuminati whose myth is debunked even in Dan Brown’s novels,” Mustafa added.

In a forum against liberalism and Illuminati on Tuesday, Muslim group Muafakat claimed that liberals are targeting powerful people in the government, claiming Penang Institute received huge funds to hold programmes almost every week to purportedly attack Islam.

The forum titled “Liberalism: Agenda of the Illuminati” was organised by Muafakat, with support from Jakim and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council.

The Illuminati is a conspiracy theory where secret group of masterminds allegedly control world affairs and try to establish a New World Order, although there is no evidence suggesting such a group exists.