Penang hit by flash floods

BALIK PULAU, Aug 15 — Flash floods struck more than 100 houses in the Teluk Bahang state constituency here today following heavy rain that lasted for four hours.

The affected areas were Teluk Bahang, Kuala Sungai Pinang, Bukit Kecil, Sungai Pinang, Kampung Nelayan and Teluk Awak. The floodwaters rose up to 0.5 metres in some of the houses.

The floodwaters receded at about 8 am after the rain stopped.

Teluk Bahang state assemblyman Datuk Shah Headan Ayoob Hussain Shah said he was informed by the residents that the floods struck at about 5 am following heavy rain.

However, no one was evacuated, he said.

“I visited the flood-hit residents. Two houses in Kuala Sungai Pinang had damaged roofs due to the storm and uprooted trees. We will provide immediate assistance to repair the damage,” he said to Bernama.

A resident of Kampung Nelayan, Mohd Azhar Ismail, 42, said the floods struck at about 5 am. He said he and his wife started to move electrical items to higher ground.

The rain also caused traffic congestion in several areas in Penang, including the Penang Bridge, Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway, Bayan Lepas, Bayan Baru and George Town.

Meanwhile, in Pulau Mertajam, Penaga, flash floods hit 32 houses at about 4 am following heavy rain from about midnight. No one was evacuated.

Penaga state assemblyman Datuk Mohd Zain Ahmad visited the victims. — Bernama