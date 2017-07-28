Penang highways overpriced due to CAT, BN says

BNSC deputy director Eric See-To blamed Penang's CAT policy for overpriced highways, saying it ‘always seems to make things more expensive’ in Penang. — Picture courtesy of Eric See-ToGEORGE TOWN, July 28 ― Barisan Nasional Strategic Communications (BNSC) claimed today highway project costs in Penang are overpriced when compared to recently approved highway projects in the Klang Valley.

BNSC deputy director Eric See-To blamed Penang's CAT (competency, accountability and transparency) policy for it, saying it “always seems to make things more expensive” in Penang.

“Two days ago, we were shocked when Penang exco YB disclosed that the cost of the 19.5km Penang Pan Island Link 1 (PIL-1) is RM7.5 billion ― or RM385 million per km,” he said in a statement.

He was referring to state exco Chow Kon Yeow's statement that confirmed the cost of the project.

See-To pointed out that the 4km Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu to Gurney Drive highway under the controversial Penang Tunnel project costs RM800 million to build, equivalent to RM200 million per km.

Meanwhile, another road within this package, which is the 5.7km Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu to Air Itam road costs RM897 million to build or RM157 million per km, he said.

He compared these three highway projects to recently approved highway projects in Klang Valley: 59km SUKE (RM90 million per km), the 47km DASH (RM89 million per km), the 36km EKVE (RM43 million per km), the 35km Lebuhraya Setiawangsa Pantai (RM107 million per km) and 75.2km DUKE 2A linking Kuala Lumpur to Kapar (RM84 million per km.)

“There is a big discrepancy in cost for both doing ‘reports’ as well as construction cost when it comes to highways in Penang when compared to the Klang Valley,” he said.