Penang group calls for probe into quarry site over lack of safety measures

A bird's eye view of the landslide which took place at Tanjung Bungah, Penang October 21, 2017. — Picture by Malay MailGEORGE TOWN, Jan 5 — The Penang Citizens Awareness Chant Group has called on the authorities to take action against the operator of the Tanjung Bungah quarry over an alleged lack of safety measures as residents were living just 100 metres away.

Its adviser, Yan Lee said the quarry was located near a housing construction site which was hit by a landslide last October, resulting in 11 workers buried alive.

He said various complaints were lodged with the Penang Island City Council and Department of Environment to inspect the quarry site which had no proper signage and barrier to prevent illegal encroachment.

“Residents have complained of dust and rock blasting but the most important is their safety when there are no safety measures taken by the quarry owner. I think it should be shut down for the safety of the residents nearby,” he told reporters here today.

In the incident at the Lengkok Lembah Permai project site last October, a landslide resulted in the collapse of a retaining wall on the construction site and buried 11 workers.

The deceased comprised a local man, five Bangladeshis, two Indonesians, two Myanmars and a Pakistani. — Bernama